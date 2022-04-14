Tractor driver exploded on mine in Chernihiv region. PHOTO

The man took out garbage by a tractor. He was hit by a mine and died on the spot.

It happened near the village of Nova Basan, Nizhyn district, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Chernihiv region.

"A 42-year-old local resident was taking out the garbage on a tractor. On his way back to the village, he came across a site mined by the Russian occupiers and ran into an anti-tank mine," the statement said.

The police opened proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).

"The police urge citizens not to move where areas can be mined - roadsides, forest belts, unploughed fields. If you see a suspicious or explosive object - call the police or rescuers immediately, "- said the police.



