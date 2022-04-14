Intelligence has released two Ukrainian pilots from Russian captivity. PHOTO

Ukrainian pilots Chizh and Pepelyashko returned home.

As reported by Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET

"Two Ukrainian pilots who were taken prisoner by the Russian occupiers were released by the Ministry of Defense. Ivan Pepelyashko and Oleksiy Chyzh were taken prisoner on March 8 near the village of Nova Basan (Chernihiv region).

The place of detention for our pilots was changed several times, and finally, they were taken to the Kursk pre-trial detention center, where they were kept in a cell with eight other Ukrainian officers. Ivan Pepelyashko says that despite the serious injuries in the pre-trial detention center, most Ukrainians don't receive basic medical care: "The boys are holding on, but most of the wounds have started to fester. The Russians were asked to give at least bandages and greens, to take care of the hardest. But in vain."

At the same time, exhausting interrogations continued. Oleksiy Chyzh recalls that every interrogation traditionally began with Putin's propaganda that Lenin had invented Ukraine: "We were forced to record propaganda videos. If we refused, we were threatened that they would stop bandaging our comrades' wounds. It was said that the inflamed parts would be cut off piece by piece. They mentioned our families and the danger they face. "





See more: Russia planned to capture Ukraine under guise of strategic military exercises, they received clear tasks, - Ukrainian intelligence. DOCUMENT

Even during interrogations, Russian officers admitted that their blitzkrieg had failed and that their goals had not been achieved. "They are really zombies!

They ask if there are many "Nazis" in Ukraine, says Ivan Pepelyashko: "They repeat that they want to liberate Ukraine from the Nazis. That we will soon live in one country again, and Poland will take Galicia. Just some ...

Immediately after returning from captivity, the pilots were met by intelligence chief Kirill Budanov. Now Ivan Pepelyashko and Oleksiy Chyzh are safe. They are in the hospital and receive all necessary medical care.

Ukraine continues to fight for all its captives. We will do everything to bring home each of them," the intelligence said.