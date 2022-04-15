ENG
Ukrainian soldiers shot down enemy combat helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator". PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter last night, killing the pilots of the enemy helicopter.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodnyi Yar".

"This night was extremely productive for one of the mechanized battalions of the 93rd Brigade of the Cold Yar. In his area of ​​responsibility, a Russian Ka-52 combat helicopter was forced to land and then roasted. plans and sent their pilots to the Kobzon concert, "the statement said.

This information is also confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

One of the units of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Cold Yar" destroyed a Russian helicopter at night. but 15 million US dollars from the budget of the Russian Federation were deducted by Ukrainian soldiers. This is the price of equipment only, as well as the training of pilots ... and compensation to their relatives," the General Staff said.

Read more: Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine could have "unpredictable consequences" - Washington Post

