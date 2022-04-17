10 attacks by Russian troops were unsuccessful. No city of free Luhansk region succumbed to enemy, Russians didn't advance and suffered losses, - Haidai. PHOTO

10 attacks by Russian troops were unsuccessful.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET

"No city in the free Luhansk region succumbed to the enemy, the Russians didn't advance and suffered losses. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 15 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 24 units of armored, and 10 units of enemy vehicles," Haidai said.

He also reminded that air defense units shot down 4 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles and 2 cruise missiles in the sky of the Ukrainian Donbas.

According to the head of the region, the Russians turned their attention to the regional center at night due to evil. Four high-rise buildings in the new district of the city burned down at once, and numerous apartments burned down.

