"Strategic" hit in country houses in Dnipropetrovsk region. No one was injured. PHOTO

Russian troops launched another missile strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko, as informed by Censor.NET.

"Again, a 'strategic' hit by an orc missile. They aimed at country houses in the Dnipro district. No one was injured. There is no light - the networks are damaged. Electricians are working," he said.

"There has never been any military there," Reznichenko added.