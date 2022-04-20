European Council President Michel arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO
Today, April 20, the President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived on an official visit to Kyiv.
He reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.
"Today in Kyiv, in the heart of a free and democratic Europe," Michel said.
In addition, he published a photo taken on the platform of the capital's railway, where he was met by representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, as well as the EU representative in Ukraine Matti Maasikas.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password