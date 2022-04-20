European Council President Michel arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

Today, April 20, the President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived on an official visit to Kyiv.

He reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"Today in Kyiv, in the heart of a free and democratic Europe," Michel said.

In addition, he published a photo taken on the platform of the capital's railway, where he was met by representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, as well as the EU representative in Ukraine Matti Maasikas.

