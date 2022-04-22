Mine hit shore in Odesa region. ФОТО

At night, a mine hit the coast of the city of Yuzhne in the Odessa region from the Black Sea.

The speaker of the operational staff of the Odessa regional Military administration Serhii Bratchuk reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Residents are asked not to go to the beach, as special services will demine ammunition," he wrote.

The fact of finding a mine on the coast was confirmed to journalists by the regional headquarters of the SES.

Watch more: Ukrainian paratroopers shot down Russian Orlan-10 drone. VIDEO