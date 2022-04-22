ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10805 visitors online
News Photo War
18 752 25

Mine hit shore in Odesa region. ФОТО

At night, a mine hit the coast of the city of Yuzhne in the Odessa region from the Black Sea.

The speaker of the operational staff of the Odessa regional Military administration Serhii Bratchuk reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Residents are asked not to go to the beach, as special services will demine ammunition," he wrote.

The fact of finding a mine on the coast was confirmed to journalists by the regional headquarters of the SES.

Watch more: Ukrainian paratroopers shot down Russian Orlan-10 drone. VIDEO

Mine hit shore in Odesa region 01

mines (164) Odeska region (637) The Black Sea (368) Bratchuk (40)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 