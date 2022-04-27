ENG
Zelensky talked to two orphans from Mariupol. PHOTOS

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the NDSL hospital Okhmatdyt, together with the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko they talked to two orphans from Mariupol - Ilya Matvienko (10 years old) and Kira Obedinskaya (12 years old). The President also presented state awards to Okhmatdyt doctors.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

During the fighting in Mariupol, Ilya and Kira lost their parents and were wounded. Initially, the occupiers took the teenagers to a territory not controlled by Ukraine. But thanks to the systematic and coordinated work of all relevant authorities, the children were returned and placed in the care of their relatives.

Zelensky talked to two orphans from Mariupol 01
Zelensky talked to two orphans from Mariupol 02
Zelensky talked to two orphans from Mariupol 03

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also met with doctors from the Okhmatdyt NDSL, thanked them for saving the lives of Ukrainians and presented them with state awards.

Zelensky talked to two orphans from Mariupol 04
Zelensky talked to two orphans from Mariupol 05
Zelensky talked to two orphans from Mariupol 06
Zelensky talked to two orphans from Mariupol 07
Zelensky talked to two orphans from Mariupol 08
Zelensky talked to two orphans from Mariupol 09

children (938) Zelenskyi (6495) award (215) Okhmatdyt hospital (55) Viktor Liashko (72)
