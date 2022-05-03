Enemy drone shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO

Defenders of Ukraine shot down an enemy drone over Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Hunting of our military is successful again. An enemy drone was shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region," he wrote.







Watch more: "Mariupol. Chronicles of Hell" is a documentary about life in a blocked city. VIDEO