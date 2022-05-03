ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11951 visitors online
News Photo War
5 295 1

Enemy drone shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO

Defenders of Ukraine shot down an enemy drone over Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Hunting of our military is successful again. An enemy drone was shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region," he wrote.

Enemy drone shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region 01
Enemy drone shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region 02
Enemy drone shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region 03

Watch more: "Mariupol. Chronicles of Hell" is a documentary about life in a blocked city. VIDEO

Russian Army (9233) drone (1686) Reznychenko (211)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 