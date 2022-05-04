ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10495 visitors online
News Photo
11 888 0

First leader of independent Belarus, Shushkevich, died. ФОТО

On the night of May 3-4, the first leader of independent Belarus, Stanislav Shushkevich, died in Minsk.

This was reported by Euroradio with reference to the wife of the late Irina.

The politician was 87 years old.

Read more: Sudden inspection of response forces has begun in Belarusian army

It is known that at the end of April he was taken to the intensive care due to the consequences of the transferred coronavirus, but was soon discharged from there.

Shushkevich was the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Belarus from 1991 to 1994. It was he who signed the Bialowieza Agreements in 1991, which stated the collapse of the USSR.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he has spoken out in support of Ukraine and sharply criticized the Putin and Lukashenko regimes.

First leader of independent Belarus, Shushkevich, died 01

Author: 

Belarus (784) death (1553) Shushkevich (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 