First leader of independent Belarus, Shushkevich, died. ФОТО

On the night of May 3-4, the first leader of independent Belarus, Stanislav Shushkevich, died in Minsk.

This was reported by Euroradio with reference to the wife of the late Irina.

The politician was 87 years old.

It is known that at the end of April he was taken to the intensive care due to the consequences of the transferred coronavirus, but was soon discharged from there.

Shushkevich was the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Belarus from 1991 to 1994. It was he who signed the Bialowieza Agreements in 1991, which stated the collapse of the USSR.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he has spoken out in support of Ukraine and sharply criticized the Putin and Lukashenko regimes.