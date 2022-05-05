Ministers of Internal Affairs of Poland and Baltic states visited Hostomel. PHOTOS

The Interior Ministers of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland signed a joint declaration on cooperation and assistance to Ukraine in overcoming the consequences of Russian military aggression.

"Our joint declaration provides for cooperation: on the issue of the investigation of war crimes by Russian servicemen; the possibility of assistance in the needs of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, which cooperate directly with the relevant services of European countries; on humanitarian demining, where international teams will be involved, helping to demine over 300 thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian land; the issue of protection of Ukrainian refugees abroad, especially children;

the reception of the wounded and the possible rehabilitation of our military personnel; the issue of restoring the infrastructure of our police departments, rescue services departments, and border guard services," said Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

The Ministers inspected the consequences of the destruction of the Hostomel airport, the destroyed "Mriya", and talked to the National Guard fighters who had repelled the enemy attack on the first day of the Russian aggression.























Ministers of Internal Affairs of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland took part in the awarding of employees of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Monastyrsky presented State and Departmental awards to employees of the National Police, Border Guard Service, National Guard and rescuers.

Photo and video- Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.