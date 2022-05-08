Russian occupiers fired on Odesa again. PHOTO
Russian occupiers fired rockets at Odesa, damaged infrastructure.
This is reported by Suspilne.Odesa, Censoer.NET reports.
According to information of the Suspilne, there were several explosions.
"Dumskaya" notes that several missiles hit objects on the shore. Civilian infrastructure was affected.
Information about the victims is being clarified.
