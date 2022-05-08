ENG
Russian occupiers fired on Odesa again. PHOTO

Russian occupiers fired rockets at Odesa, damaged infrastructure.

This is reported by Suspilne.Odesa, Censoer.NET reports.

According to information of the Suspilne, there were several explosions.

"Dumskaya" notes that several missiles hit objects on the shore. Civilian infrastructure was affected.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Russian occupiers fired on Odesa again 01
Russian occupiers fired on Odesa again 02

Author: 

Odesa (933)
