Reaction of Russian military to Ukraine's victory at Eurovision-2022. PHOTO

The Russian military is furious after Ukraine's victory at Eurovision 2022 and puts insulting inscriptions on the bombs.

The corresponding images were published on Telegram by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, informs Censor.NET.

"Russians are not people. Not animals. They are just non-humans. An entire nation (except for the statistical error layer) has finally lost something remotely similar to humanism and humanity. Here is the reaction of the Russian military to our victory at Eurovision-2022. And this reaction was happily supported by the population of the pseudo-empire. No forgiveness. No reconciliation. In Russia, a century of repentance will follow after the loss. Rage. Just Rage, "Andriushchenko wrote.







