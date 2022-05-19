ENG
Head of European Commission in vyshyvanka supported Ukrainians. PHOTO

Президентка Єврокомісії Урсула фон дер Ляєн у День вишиванки одягла традиційну українську вишиванку на знак підтримки та солідарності з українським народом.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated on officicial Facebook-page of European Commission. 

The post includes a photo of Ursula von der Leyen in her vyshyvanka with a brief history of the holiday.

Head of European Commission in vyshyvanka supported Ukrainians 01

"Today we honor Ukrainian culture by celebrating Vyshyvanka Day. People are invited to wear traditional Ukrainian clothing with ethnic patterns, known as Vyshyvanka, every third Thursday in May as a symbol of unity and national identity. What began 16 years ago from a few students wearing traditional embroidered clothing is now a tradition held by Ukrainians and their friends around the world," the statement said.

The European Commission urged "in these difficult times" to preserve the culture and traditions of Ukraine.

