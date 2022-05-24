Occupiers fired on Huliaipole and Poltavka. Damaged private houses and civil infrastructure - Zaporizhia RMA. PHOTOS

The Russians continue to fire on the settlements of the Zaporizhia region. The occupiers struck at the civilian infrastructure of Huliaipolya and the village of Poltavka in the Pologi district. There is no information about the victims.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"On May 23, police received several reports of the aftermath of the racist shelling. Police documented the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Huliaipole. The premises of the local printing house were damaged (windows were broken, walls were destroyed). In addition, the occupiers hit the garage of the service station with a shell, the fire started - the object was destroyed. In the village of Poltavka, Pologi district, private houses of local residents were destroyed (windows and doors were broken, roofs of homes were damaged)," the statement reads.









It is noted that some peasants' yards, garages, and outbuildings were damaged.

On the facts of these shellings, police officers transferred evidence of the armed crime to SSU in the Zaporizhia region for opening of criminal proceedings according to part 1 of article 438 Criminal.