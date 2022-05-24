Russian invaders entered Svitlodarsk, in Bakhmut area, - local MA. PHOTO

On May 24, 2022, the Russian occupiers entered Svitlodarsk (Donetsk region) and set the Russian flag on the city council building.

This was reported by Free Radio with reference to the words of the head of the Svitlodar military administration Serhii Hoshko, Censor.NET informs.

According to Serhii Hoshko, the city was captured by Russian troops.

"Currently, they are hanging out their rag (Russian flag, - ed.) On the administrative building," he said.

The head of the Svitlodarsk MA added that armed invaders were walking the streets of Svitlodarsk and checking documents with locals. He also noted that a large presence of occupiers is not observed, they go in groups of five.

It will be recalled that the Coal TPP with the largest production capacity in Ukraine is located in Svitlodarsk.