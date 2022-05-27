Russian occupiers are shelling area of Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway. PHOTOS

The occupiers are trying with great force to break through the defences of Ukrainian defenders.

This was announced on Facebook by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

"The main forces of the 90th tank and 76th assault divisions of the RF Armed Forces today continued the offensive on the Bakhmut-Lysychansk route near the villages of Nagirne, Belogorovka and Berestovo.

In these photos of Ukrainian scouts, Russian tanks and BMPT Terminator went to a height to fire on the area of ​​the route, and then fled, coming under fire from Ukrainian artillery. The enemy is concentrating its efforts on breaking through our defences and is using its main operational reserves to do so. The situation remains difficult, the enemy is trying with great force to break through our defences to create a new environment. But the Ukrainian army is strongly resisting and is making efforts to defeat the strike group of the Russian Armed Forces. There are very difficult battles going on," the journalist said.

