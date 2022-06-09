Troops of Russian Federation fired at shop of production of ammonia on Severodonetsk "Azot", in direction of Ekaterinovka enemy suffered losses and retreated, - Haidai. PHOTO

The troops of the Russian Federation fired at the territory of the shop of production of ammonia on Severodonetsk "Azot", on the area we have four victims.

The chief of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the occupiers continue unsuccessful searches for weaknesses in the defense of Severodonetsk, while shooting at peaceful neighborhoods and industrial facilities in the Luhansk region.

"On the evening of June 8, they twice targeted the Severodonetsk association Azot. At least two shops in different parts of the chemical plant were damaged. One of them is an ammonia plant. The consequences of the shelling will be reported separately," Haidai said.

He reported at least four dead residents of the region. One of them is a man from Severodonetsk who was mortally wounded by the Russians on June 6. The enemy took the lives of three residents of Lysychansk - a man and two women.

During the last two days, six residents of Lysychansk were injured to varying degrees. Four of them were immediately hospitalized at the regional clinical hospital in Dnipro, - said the head of the Luhansk region.

The accident happened in one family - as a result of artillery shelling for Lysychansk killed a woman and wounded her daughter.

On June 8, the Russian army fired mortars, artillery, and a multiple launch rocket system at Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Privillya, Orikhove, Ustynivka, Hirske, Katerynivka, Belogorovka, Mykolaivka, Komyshuvakha, and Pavlograd near Severodonetsk.

































The occupiers launched an air strike on Toshkivka and carried out an unsuccessful assault. In the direction of Katerynivka, Ukrainian soldiers also inflicted losses on the enemy. The enemy retreated.

In addition, the Russians launched missile and air strikes on Verkhnokamyanka and Zolotoye.

Where it is more or less safe, the area was inspected and the destruction was recorded, Haidai notes.

Thus, 10 houses were damaged in Hirsky, eight in Orikhovo, and four in Lysychansk.

The head of the region also reminds that a total of seven enemy attacks have been repulsed in the past 24 hours, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles and four units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units shot down six Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles.