Russians beat heavy weapons in Donetsk region during day. There are victims, - National police. PHOTO

During the day, the Russians fired on 14 settlements. They were beaten by aircraft, Iskander missiles, Urahan and Smerch MLRS, artillery, and tanks. There are dead civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"Russian troops have attacked the settlements of Bakhmut, Vugledar, Zalizne, Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Slovyansk, Klishchiivka, Andriyivka, Novoselivka 1, Zhelanne, Opytne, Orlivka, Zvanivka, and Kurdyumivka. 37 civilian buildings were destroyed, including 26 houses, two schools, a farm, grain warehouses, a railway station, an administrative building, etc.," the statement said.

Russians beat heavy weapons in Donetsk region during day. There are victims, - National police 01

See more: During June 8, as a result of attacks 4 people died, 11 - wounded, - Donetsk RMA. INFOGRAPHICS


Russians beat heavy weapons in Donetsk region during day. There are victims, - National police 02
Russians beat heavy weapons in Donetsk region during day. There are victims, - National police 03
Russians beat heavy weapons in Donetsk region during day. There are victims, - National police 04

Police officers worked at the site of the shelling. The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

