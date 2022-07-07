Russian troops shelled Avdiivka more than 10 times in day: one dead, two wounded - RMA. PHOTOS

The enemy is shelling Avdeevka in the Donetsk region around the clock, one dead and two wounded are now known, but these figures are not final.

This was stated in Теlegram by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, and published the corresponding photos.

"Avdiivka is under round-the-clock shelling.

Since yesterday evening, the Russians have shelled the city more than 10 times.

As usual, civilian infrastructure was hit: a hospital, residential neighborhoods, an automobile depot, and the AKHZ.

We already know of one dead and two wounded, but the final numbers have yet to be established, as well as the extent of the destruction.

It is not safe to stay in Avdiivka! Evacuate!" - Kyrylenko said.




















