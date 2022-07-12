AFU eliminated 3 commanders of 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division of RF Armed Forces. PHOTO
The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated the commanders of the occupying 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Department of Strategic Communications of AFU.
Officially denazified and demilitarized, according to the announcement:
- Commander of the 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation, Colonel Horobets Aleksei Nikolaevich
- Deputy Commander of the 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation, Colonel Mukatov Kanat Kalimanddenovych
- Deputy Commander of the 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division for military and political work, Colonel Avramchenko Alexey Yuryevich
