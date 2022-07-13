ENG
During day rashysts killed 4 civilians of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On July 12, the Russian military killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On July 12, the Russians killed 4 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Avdiivka, 1 in Bakhmut, and 1 in Chasovoy Yar. Another 8 people were injured. It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas. The Russians will be responsible for each of their crimes on the Ukrainian land!", the message says.

