ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6608 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
708 1

During day, Russians killed 2 civilians of Donetsk region, Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupying forces continue to kill civilians in Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On July 17, the Russians killed 2 civilians of Donetsk region: in Avdiivka and New Donbas. Another 10 people were injured. Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas. Every war criminal will be punished!", the message reads.

Read more: Russian occupiers shelled Bakhmut district, three children received shrapnel wounds

During day, Russians killed 2 civilians of Donetsk region, Kyrylenko 01

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) murder (638) Donetska region (3671)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 