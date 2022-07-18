During day, Russians killed 2 civilians of Donetsk region, Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupying forces continue to kill civilians in Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On July 17, the Russians killed 2 civilians of Donetsk region: in Avdiivka and New Donbas. Another 10 people were injured. Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas. Every war criminal will be punished!", the message reads.

