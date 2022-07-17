Russian occupiers shelled Bakhmut district, three children received shrapnel wounds

The Russian occupiers shelled the Bakhmut district, three children received shrapnel wounds, and three adults were also injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"According to the investigation, on July 17, 2022, Russian occupation forces shelled the city of Soledar and the village of Yagidne in the Bakhmut district. As a result of the mass attacks, three citizens aged between 38 and 64 were injured," the report said.

In addition, private houses, outbuildings, and garages were severely damaged.

Currently, the enemy shelling of Soledar continues, and the victims are being identified.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted in two criminal proceedings based on facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

