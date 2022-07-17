Occupiers launch rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region. They beat educational institutions, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to launch rocket attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region, in particular, on educational institutions.

This was stated in Telegram channel by the head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, three rockets landed in the Toretsk community: 1 hit the residential quarter of Toretsk, 2 - in Zalizna, where a school and a kindergarten were damaged. Currently, there is no information about the victims.

"In Kostyantynivka, the Russians shelled the territory of the medical college - we are establishing the extent of the damage, no information about the victims has been received. In Soledar, as a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the local center for children's and youth creativity - rescuers are working on the spot," the head of the region informs.

"The Russians strike new and new blows every day. Now it is dangerous to stay in the territory of the region! Evacuate! Evacuation saves lives!" - Kyrylenko appeals to the residents of Donetsk region.

