Russians twice fired at civilians of Pokrovsk with "Iskanders", police opened criminal proceedings. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, Russian troops hit the private sector of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region twice with "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles. At least 27 houses were damaged. The police documented the war crime of Russia.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by communications department of the Donetsk region police.

It is noted that police officers, paramedics, explosives technicians, employees of the State Emergency Service and doctors are working at the site.

According to the order of the chief of the police of Donetsk region, Ruslan Osypenko, additional investigative and operative groups are documenting the war crime of the Russian Federation.

The police are checking the territory and the houses of local residents for the presence of victims. Rescuers are localizing the fire that occurred as a result of the shelling.

The exact number of victims is currently being determined. Civil facilities and the residential sector were destroyed.

According to the facts, criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (Violation of the Laws and Customs of War).

"The Russians continue to purposefully hit the civilian population," the report said.

Police officers of Donetsk region call on people to evacuate to safer areas.








