Soldiers of 58th SMIBr destroyed group of "Wagnerians". PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky liquidated the "Wagner" ("League") PMK group.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to page of AFU General Staff in Facebook. 

Soldiers of 58th SMIBr destroyed group of Wagnerians 01
Soldiers of 58th SMIBr destroyed group of Wagnerians 02
Soldiers of 58th SMIBr destroyed group of Wagnerians 03

Watch more: SOF destroyed 5 "Wagner" vehicles and captured armored personnel carrier, - Butusov. VIDEO

Soldiers of 58th SMIBr destroyed group of Wagnerians 04

58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (28) Wagner PMC (269)
