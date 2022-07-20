Father holds hand of his 13-year-old son killed by Russians in Kharkiv. PHOTO
In Kharkiv, a father prayed for more than two hours over the body of a teenager who died at a bus stop when the Russians hit the city with Hurricanes.
The corresponding photo was taken by a Reuters journalist, Censor.NET reports.
On the morning of July 20, the Russians struck the Saltivka district of Kharkiv with Uragan missiles. Three people died who were waiting for public transport at the stop - in particular, a 13-year-old teenager. His 15-year-old sister was injured, and a 72-year-old woman was also injured.
