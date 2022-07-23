During day rashysts wounded 9 residents of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On July 22, the Russians continued shelling the Donetsk region. As a result, there are wounded civilians.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On July 22, the Russians wounded 9 civilians of Donetsk region: 3 in Bakhmut, 2 in Sloviansk, 2 in Lastochkino, 1 in Novomykhailivka, and 1 in Siversk," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas.