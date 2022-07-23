During day rashysts wounded 9 residents of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS
On July 22, the Russians continued shelling the Donetsk region. As a result, there are wounded civilians.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On July 22, the Russians wounded 9 civilians of Donetsk region: 3 in Bakhmut, 2 in Sloviansk, 2 in Lastochkino, 1 in Novomykhailivka, and 1 in Siversk," the report says.
Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovas.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password