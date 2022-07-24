Consequences of morning shelling of Mykolaiv by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian troops struck Mykolaiv, hitting a private warehouse and the territory of the city's enterprises was recorded.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych announced this, Censor.NET reports.

"Today at around 04:00 a.m., the Russian occupiers shelled Mykolaiv again. It is known in advance that a private warehouse and the territory of several private enterprises were hit. Enterprise buildings were destroyed by the ammunition, and a fire broke out in one of them," said the city's head.

Senkevych also spoke about the consequences of yesterday's shelling of the Korabelny district.

"Another school in Mykolaiv was practically completely destroyed - the ceilings between the first and second floors of the institution were destroyed, classrooms were damaged. Windows in 9 high-rise buildings were blown out by the shock wave and debris. Two more private houses caught fire from the impact of ammunition and debris. Economic buildings, cars, and a garage were also damaged," the mayor noted.

According to Sienkovych, 5 wounded people are currently known, including a teenager.

According to the information of OK "Pivden", on the evening of July 23, the city was shelled with four cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type.

