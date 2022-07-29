Zelensky visited wounded Ukrainian defenders in hospital. VIDEO&PHOTOS
President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian defenders who are undergoing treatment after injuries.
As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the president's Facebook page.
"Even while being treated, our defenders keep their fighting spirit. Know that we have your back. Get well soon!" - Zelensky wrote.
"Our doctors also deserve extreme respect. They work around the clock, taking care of the lives of thousands of our people. Thank you for reliably holding the medical front!" - added the president.
