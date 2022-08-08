ENG
News
Russian army struck Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets and "Hrad", - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian army fought in two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A night of rocket attacks and "Hrads"... The Russian army fought in two districts - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih.

The Nikopol district was attacked three times.. Four villages in two communities came under fire.

Marhanets was fired from "Grady". 20 arrivals of enemy rockets.
Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The enemy fired two X-59 rockets at Chervonogrigorivsk.

In the village of Kamianske, explosions destroyed two premises of an agricultural company and damaged four of its warehouses, equipment, and transport.

9 residential buildings were mutilated in the village. Previously, people were not injured.

In the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy shelled Zelenodol with barrel artillery.
People are unharmed," the message states.

