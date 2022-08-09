Before explosions, Russian Su-30SM, Su-33 and Su-24M aircraft were at military airfield near Novofedorivka, - mass media. PHOTOS

Before the explosions, Russian Su-30SM, Su-33 and Su-24M bombers were stationed at the military airfield near Novofedorivka in occupied Crimea.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Schemes.

It is noted that this Crimean airfield is one of the key airfields for Russian aviation on the occupied peninsula.

The 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment of the Russian Air Force is based there, consisting mainly of Su-30SM, Su-33 and Su-24M bombers. From here, the Russian army carries out airstrikes and bombardments of Ukrainian cities.

The photo of the Planet Labs service, which was taken today, August 9 at 11:10 a.m. Kyiv time, that is, about 4 hours before the explosions, shows warehouses and numerous military aircraft stationed here.

What remains of the airfield after today's explosions will be clear after receiving fresh satellite images.