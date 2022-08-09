ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9237 visitors online
News Photo War
58 354 131

Before explosions, Russian Su-30SM, Su-33 and Su-24M aircraft were at military airfield near Novofedorivka, - mass media. PHOTOS

Before the explosions, Russian Su-30SM, Su-33 and Su-24M bombers were stationed at the military airfield near Novofedorivka in occupied Crimea.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Schemes.

Before explosions, Russian Su-30SM, Su-33 and Su-24M aircraft were at military airfield near Novofedorivka, - mass media 01

It is noted that this Crimean airfield is one of the key airfields for Russian aviation on the occupied peninsula.

The 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment of the Russian Air Force is based there, consisting mainly of Su-30SM, Su-33 and Su-24M bombers. From here, the Russian army carries out airstrikes and bombardments of Ukrainian cities.

Before explosions, Russian Su-30SM, Su-33 and Su-24M aircraft were at military airfield near Novofedorivka, - mass media 02

Read more: Occupiers brought "international experts" to Olenivka pre-trial detention center

The photo of the Planet Labs service, which was taken today, August 9 at 11:10 a.m. Kyiv time, that is, about 4 hours before the explosions, shows warehouses and numerous military aircraft stationed here.

Before explosions, Russian Su-30SM, Su-33 and Su-24M aircraft were at military airfield near Novofedorivka, - mass media 03

What remains of the airfield after today's explosions will be clear after receiving fresh satellite images.

Author: 

explosion (1541) Crimea (2220) Saky (16) aerodrome (142)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 