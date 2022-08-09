Occupiers brought "international experts" to Olenivka pre-trial detention center

The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation and the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky, brought "international experts" to the occupied Olenivka, to the pre-trial detention center where Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed.

As Censor.NET informs about this with refence to Slutsky's Telegram channel.

"The international expert pool was able to see all the destruction with their own eyes and talk to eyewitnesses, including prisoners who survived the missile attack. The group includes journalists and analysts from France, Italy, Germany, Serbia, Nicaragua, North Korea. Quite a representative mission ", - wrote the Russian deputy.

We will remind you that on the night of July 29, an explosion rang out on the territory of the former correctional colony of the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war who were taken out of the Azovstal plant were held. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation blamed the Armed Forces for this.

The General Staff stated that the Armed Forces did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

The Security Service of Ukraine published intercepts that confirm that the Olenivka colony was "fired" by the Russian occupiers. According to Ukrainian intelligence, mercenaries from the private military company "Wagner" carried out the murder of Ukrainian prisoners in the temporarily occupied Olenivka.

Ukraine demands an international investigation and is waiting for the list of victims of the terrorist attack in Olenivka from the Russian Federation. At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war are known to have died.

It also became known that the UN is ready to send its experts to investigate.

The authorities of Ukraine called on the Western partners to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state".

Relatives of fighters of the "Azov" regiment also complain about international organizations.