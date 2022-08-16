Satellite images of consequences of explosions near Dzhankoi. PHOTOS

Satellite images of the results of explosions near Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Facts.





It should be recalled that in the morning of August 16, there were explosions in the Dzhankoi district of Russia-occupied Crimea. Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that there was a fire at an ammunition site near the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoy district of occupied Crimea.

According to preliminary information, the Rashists were stationing about 50 pieces of military equipment at the airfield.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine consider the explosions in Dzhankoi area of temporarily occupied Crimea as "non-compliance with fire safety rules".

