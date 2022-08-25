SSU reported suspicion to secretary of Security Council of Chechen Republic, Alaudinov, who commanded "Kadyrivets" during seizure of Luhansk region. PHOTO

According to the investigation, with the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the personnel of the "Akhmat" special forces arrived in the Luhansk region to participate in combat operations against the Ukrainian army and the terror of the civilian population. The head of the special unit was personally entrusted to the assistant of the head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation. In 2011-2021, he was the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic.

As Censor.NET informs, the General Prosecutor's Office and the SSU reported this.

The Security Service has collected indisputable evidence of the commission of a crime against the foundations of Ukraine's national security by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Chechen Republic, Apti Aronovich Alaudinov.

"It is documented that in March-April 2022, he took a direct part in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and in the seizure of the territories of Ukraine. Apti Alaudinov was personally in the combat zone in the cities of Rubizhne, Kreminna, Severodonetsk and gave orders to the Akhmat detachment. As a result these settlements of Luhansk region were occupied by the enemy according to the "scorched earth" principle.

The Kremlin appreciated the "merits" of the Chechen commander, awarding him the Star of the Hero of Russia, and the fake government of the so-called "LPR" "honored" him with the title of "Hero of the LPR", the report says.

Kadyrov appointed his associate secretary of the Security Council of Chechnya. SSU investigators declared Alaudinov a suspect. His location is being established.