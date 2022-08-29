During day, Rashists killed 8 civilians of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 28, the Russians killed 8 civilians of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On August 28, the Russians killed 8 civilians of the Donetsk region: 4 in Bakhmut, 2 in Rayhorodok, 1 in Tetianivka, and 1 in Mykolaivka. Another 7 people were injured," the report says.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.