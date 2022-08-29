During day, Rashists killed 8 civilians of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS
On August 28, the Russians killed 8 civilians of the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On August 28, the Russians killed 8 civilians of the Donetsk region: 4 in Bakhmut, 2 in Rayhorodok, 1 in Tetianivka, and 1 in Mykolaivka. Another 7 people were injured," the report says.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password