Zelensky came to Izium, liberated from Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Izium in the Kharkiv region, liberated from the Russian occupiers.

As Censor.NET informs, the corresponding photos were published by 25 separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade.

"Today, in Izium, which was liberated by Ukrainian paratroopers, the flag of Ukraine was raised! The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other military units, which liberated the city from the Rashis occupiers a few days ago, took part in the celebrations.

At the beginning of the festivities, those present honored the memory of the fallen defenders with a moment of silence, then the President of Ukraine thanked the soldiers for the liberated Ukrainian lands and in a solemn atmosphere raised the Ukrainian flag over the city council! Izium is Ukraine!" - the message says.

