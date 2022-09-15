Occupiers hit Nikopol from "Hrad", - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district 5 times.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy shelled the Nikopol district 5 times during the night. There were no casualties. In Marhanets, a power line was damaged. More than 700 families are without electricity. Energy workers are making repairs," the message says.

According to Reznychenko, the Russians set fire to Nikopol 4 times. They attacked with "Hrad" and a kamikaze drone. 10 private houses, 114 solar power plant panels, a sanatorium, and 2 local businesses were damaged.





"All night they struggled with the consequences of the evening rocket strike and suffered from new shelling... In Kryvy Rih, they tamed the water that spilled after the rocket attack on the city's hydro-technical facilities. According to the specified data, the Russians were hit with "Kinjal" and "Iskander" missiles. Due to the attack, the water level in various sections of the Ingulets River rose from 1 to almost 2 meters. At this moment, it has been lowered by 13 centimeters and it continues to fall. Rescuers and emergency services continue their work," the head of the region informs.

He also adds that 112 private houses and yards were flooded. People have been evacuated.

Due to the rocket attack, several water pipes were damaged. Almost 5,000 people are without water in the Sofiivska. Restoration work is ongoing.





