Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

Last night, the occupiers once again attacked Mykolaiv.

"Mykolaiv. "Russian peace", with which the Rashists persistently tried during the night to "liberate" peaceful residents from their homes. S-300 hit a five-story building and a nine-story building nearby. Cars, a heating line, a playground were destroyed. It's a wonder that there were no victims! Thank you to everyone who does not neglect safety measures and takes care of themselves and their loved ones for the Victory!", the message reads.

Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv 01
Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv 02
Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv 03
Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv 04
Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv 05
Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv 06
Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv 07
Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv 08
Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv 09

