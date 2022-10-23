Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

Last night, the occupiers once again attacked Mykolaiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".

"Mykolaiv. "Russian peace", with which the Rashists persistently tried during the night to "liberate" peaceful residents from their homes. S-300 hit a five-story building and a nine-story building nearby. Cars, a heating line, a playground were destroyed. It's a wonder that there were no victims! Thank you to everyone who does not neglect safety measures and takes care of themselves and their loved ones for the Victory!", the message reads.



















Read more: Russians launched missile attack on Mykolaiv, without casualties or destruction