Sixth UN chartered ship left port of Chornomorsk today, - Ministry of Infrastructure. PHOTO

Today, the bulk carrier PANGEO, chartered by the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations, left the port of Chornomorsk.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Today, the bulk carrier PANGEO, chartered by the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations, left the port of Chornomorsk. It has 40,000 tons of wheat for Yemen on board.

Also today, October 23, as part of the "Grain Initiative" implementation, 6 ships with 124.3 thousand tons of agricultural products for Asian and European countries left the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk, and the Port of South.

As previously reported, Russia is deliberately delaying implementing the "Grain Initiative" fully. In this connection, the ports have been operating at only 25-30% of their capacity in recent days.

In total, since August 1, 380 vessels have exported 8.5 million tons of agricultural products to the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe from the ports of Great Odesa.

See more: 5 ships with 122.3 thousand tons of agricultural products left ports of Odesa for the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe, - Ministry of Infrastructure. PHOTOS





