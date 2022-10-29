Russians withdrew all their equipment from airfield in Chornobaivka. PHOTOS
The Russian occupiers withdrew their equipment from the airfield in Chornobaivka, Kherson region.
This is reported by StratCom, informed by Censor.NET.
"The ruscists removed all their equipment from the airfield in Chornobaivka. This can be seen on satellite images from October 27," the message reads.
It is noted that since the beginning of the occupation of Kherson region, even the constant destruction of ruscists equipment by the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at this airport was not a reason for them to leave their position.
