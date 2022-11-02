System of defensive lines is being strengthened around Kyiv. PHOTOS

The engineering equipment system and the construction of fortifications around the capital are being improved. Proper engineering preparation of positions is one of the most important factors of defense and successful destruction of the enemy.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the command of the Ground Forces, Censor.NET reports.

"Based on the conclusions of the analysis of the defense of the capital in February-April, additional measures are being taken to strengthen the defense. First of all, we are equipping firing positions and shelters for personnel. In addition, we are increasing the fortification equipment of the defense lines by installing long-term fire structures of various types. Also We are installing explosive and non-explosive engineering barriers in front of the positions of our troops," said Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Commander of the Kyiv Defense Forces and Means Group.

It is noted that a multi-echelon defense system is being created around Kyiv by building up border areas and positions. Working on their improvement together with subordinates does not stop.

