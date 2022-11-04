Russians bombarded Pokrovsk with "Smerch" missiles. One person died. PHOTOS

As a result of the enemy attack on November 3, a civilian was killed and six others were injured. 21 residential buildings were destroyed and damaged.

This was reported by the State Police Department in the Kyiv region, Censor.NET informs.

"The shelling began yesterday around 18:45 and lasted for an hour. Russia hit the civilian population with the Smerch rocket salvo system. The occupiers directed all the projectiles at the private sector. More than 20 families were left homeless or with damaged homes. Roofs and walls were destroyed in houses, windows and doors were broken, and civilian transport was damaged. A gas pipe and a transformer were broken," the message reads.

