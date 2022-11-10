Russia lost unique Korsar UAV in Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russia lost the Korsar drone in Ukraine, which they did not even have time to officially put into service.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Militarny, footage of the wreckage of this aircraft was shown on a social network. The wreckage was discovered several months ago, but photos have only now become publicly available.

The unmanned system "Korsar" was supposed to be adopted by the armed forces of Russia in 2025.

It was stated that the device is intended for 24-hour aerial reconnaissance of land and surface targets, destruction of enemy facilities and delivery of cargo.

The development of this UAV complex was not public. For the first time, information that one of the enterprises of the "Vega" concern received a corresponding contract from the Ministry of Defense of Russia appeared in the Russian mass media in 2013.

The information was confirmed only in 2015. Then the representative of the Vega concern announced the creation of the first prototype of the Russian small-class reconnaissance drone "Korsar".

For the first time, the prototype was demonstrated in 2018 at the Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow.

It is stated that the drone's equipment allows for real-time targeting of fire and shock weapons, including high-precision ones.

The flight duration of the device is up to 10 hours, the maximum height is 6 km, the radius of action is more than 160 km.

Serial production of the Korsar UAV was planned to be organized at the facilities of the Luch Design Bureau, where a special workshop was built for this purpose at the expense of the Rostec Corporation.

We will remind you that in April of this year, the Russian Orion heavy multi-purpose strike drone was also shot down over Ukraine.