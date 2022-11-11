Russians shelled Berislav district with heavy artillery, there are victims. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the police opened 53 criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes committed by the Russian invaders in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the police of the Kherson region, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy shelled the Berislavskyi district with heavy artillery. Peaceful villages came under the fire of the enemy, there are victims due to the impact of shells, damaged residential buildings that are not suitable for living, garages, vehicles, cafes, shops, the building of the forestry industry," the message says.

Farming and agricultural machinery (a combine harvester, nine tractors, three cars, four tractor trailers and other farm machinery) were destroyed by shelling. The hangar where grain crops were stored was also destroyed.

The Russian military twice covered the village of Novooleksandrivka with mortar fire when humanitarian aid and pensions were distributed there. As a result of the shelling, private houses on four streets, a kindergarten and a lyceum were damaged. There are no injured.

