Day in Donetsk region: occupiers fought on front line and in cities in relative rear. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians fought along the front line and in towns in the relative rear of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, before midnight, the Russians shelled Druzhkivka, where they damaged a coffee shop, and Sviatohirsk, where shells landed near the administration building. There were no victims, the extent of the destruction is being clarified.

"In the Volnovaha direction, 4 houses and a farm in Bohoiavlenka were damaged, Vuhledar and Pavlivka also came under fire. There were no casualties. In the Donetsk direction, the night passed relatively quietly. There were isolated flights over the old and central part of Avdiivka. We are establishing the consequences," he adds.

In addition, it is noted that there was a lot of noise at the Mayorsk station in the Horlivka direction.

"In the Lysychansk direction, mass shelling of Torsky and Zarichne in the Lyman district again - we are clarifying the number of victims and the extent of the damage. Every civilian in the Donetsk region is a potential victim of Russian shelling. Do not expose yourself to unnecessary risk! Evacuate!" Kyrylenko appeals to the residents of the region.







