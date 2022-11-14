ENG
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine discovered the bodies of dead Chechens in the de-occupied territory of the Kherson Region, which the Russians abandoned, retreating under the pressure of the Armed Forces. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

This is a unit of the 94th operational regiment of the Russian Guard (Urus-Martan of the Chechen Republic).

The occupiers were stationed behind the village of Nova Kamianka, Beryslav district. During the retreat, the invaders decided not to take the bodies of their dead.

Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 01
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 02
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 03
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 04
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 05
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 06
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 07
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 08
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 09
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 10
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 11
Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region 12

