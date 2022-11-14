Russians abandoned bodies of dead Chechens during retreat from Kherson region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine discovered the bodies of dead Chechens in the de-occupied territory of the Kherson Region, which the Russians abandoned, retreating under the pressure of the Armed Forces. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

This is reported by Censor.NET.

This is a unit of the 94th operational regiment of the Russian Guard (Urus-Martan of the Chechen Republic).

The occupiers were stationed behind the village of Nova Kamianka, Beryslav district. During the retreat, the invaders decided not to take the bodies of their dead.

