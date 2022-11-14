Russians dropped banned "K-51" aerosol grenades from drone on positions of defenders of Ukraine in Donetsk region, - State Border Service. PHOTOS

The occupiers use prohibited chemical weapons - "K-51" aerosol grenades

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

As noted, the occupiers dropped several such grenades from a drone on our defenders in the Donetsk region. One of them did not break, you can see it in the photo:

"In order to protect themselves from the strong irritating effect of the prohibited ammunition after the explosions, the border guards were forced to hold their positions in chemical protection means for some time. However, even in such conditions, the fighters continue to oppose the insidious enemy," the message reads.