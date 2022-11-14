Occupants relocated helicopters from Chaplynka airfield in Kherson region - Mass Media. PHOTOS

After retreating from Kherson, Russian army redeployed helicopters from airfield in occupied village Chaplynka in left-bank part of Kherson region.

This is confirmed by satellite images of Planet Labs, which are available to journalists of "Schemes", informs Censor.NЕТ.

For comparison, the photos of November 8 and 12, 2022 were taken. On November 8, the satellite recorded 15 helicopters of various types at the airfield, which the Russian army could use in the war against Ukraine.

On November 12, helicopters are no longer visible on satellite images.

Watch more: Pair of Ukrainian helicopters attack positions of occupiers. VIDEO

On the night of November 12-13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the airfield of occupied Chaplynka, as reported by the Deputy of Kherson Regional Council Serhiy Khlan. The results have not been officially reported yet.

In addition to helicopters, the occupiers had a large amount of equipment and ammunition at the military base in Chaplynka.